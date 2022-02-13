The Super Bowl halftime show with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and more was one of the best ever

Since the moment it was announced, the Super Bowl Halftime show was going to be special. It was the perfect ode to the game returning to Los Angeles with Snoop Dogg, Missy Elliot, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Dr. Dre playing their biggest hits for the last 30+ years.

It was an absolute friggin’ triumph that celebrated the best of each artist’s music, on top of having an incredible stage show. Without a doubt it was one of the best halftime shows of all time, and probably the best we’ve seen since Prince in 2007.

Questions abounded whether the performance would include the incredibly obvious California Love, which we absolutely got — but it was otherwise fairly light on surprises. The biggest was 50 Cent, who turned up hanging upside down before singing “In Da Club.” Here’s the full track list of what we saw.

The Next Episode — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

California Love — Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg (originally performed by Tupac)

In Da Club — 50 Cent

Family Affair — Mary J. Blige

No More Drama — Mary J. Blige

m.A.A.d City — Kendrick Lamar

Alright — Kendrick Lamar

Forgot about Dre — Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre

Lose Yourself — Eminem

Still Dre — Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem

Last year’s Super Bowl halftime show was a surreal experience with The Weeknd doing a performance meant more for the audience at home in the middle of the worst of the Covid pandemic. However, this year was all about the in-arena show with hundreds of dancers, a full arena, and the crowd going wild. It was perfect top to bottom.

This marks the second year in a row the NFL didn’t rely on an aging rock star, and this is definitely the direction the show should go.