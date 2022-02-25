Austin FC 2022 season preview: Let’s try this again

Austin FC was not Listos. The catchphrase chanted in the supporters' section means “ready” in Spanish, but the expansion franchise was demonstrably not ready for the grueling MLS schedule in 2021, failing to meet the rather low bar of winning as many as 10 matches. Last season’s goal remains in place – make the playoffs. With experience in head coach Josh Wolff’s system and a deeper roster, the pressure is on Wolff to deliver a team with more poise and better finishing ability in the final third and a defense capable of holding up more consistently in front of Brad Stuver, one of the unexpected breakout stars in MLS last season.

Austin FC (9-4-21, 12th West)

Head coach: Josh Wolff

Key additions: Ethan Finley, Max Urruti, Kipp Keller, Jhojan Valencia, Ruben Gabrielsen, Felipe Martins

Key losses: Tomas Pochettino, McKinze Gaines, Matt Besler, Sebastian Berhalter

Projected Best XI

4-2-3-1: Stuver; Kolmanic, Gabrielsen, Cascante, Lima; Valencia, Ring; Cecilio, Drisussi, Fagundez; Urruti

Best offseason move

Signing defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia. Captain Alex Ring served as the No. 6 for Austin FC last season, consistently breaking up attacks and providing a physical presence in the midfield. But Ring wanted to play higher on the pitch to take advantage of his attacking skills and Wolff didn’t have anyone he trusted in that role. Rookie Dani Perreira wasn’t ready, struggling with his positioning, and former designated player Tomas Pochettino never showed the necessary defensive willingness or ability to regularly break lines – he’s extremely right-foot dominant – stumbling through a massively disappointing campaign before returning home to Argentina on loan to River Plate. Enter Valencia, a Colombian who made 65 appearances for Deportivo Cali and offers Wolff the option to play in a double pivot in a more defensive posture, but more importantly, Valencia’s acumen as a destroyer allows Ring to play in a more advanced role.

Best reason to pay attention

The second season of Austin FC should be more fun, allowing the incredible fan support, especially in the supporters’ section, to shine through. The additions in attack, including Ethan Finlay and Maxi Urruti, provide experience, finishing ability, and, in the case of Finley, a winger willing and capable to make runs behind defenders after Wolff frequently bemoaned the lack of verticality in 2021. With winger Cecilio Dominguez able to play his natural position on the wing all year with support from fellow designated player Sebastian Driussi, the Oaks should be able to find the finishing quality that escaped them for much of their inaugural season.

The one glaring weakness

Lacking a culture of success. One of the difficulties of being an expansion franchise is having to establish a winning culture from scratch – acquiring players with previous accomplishments at other clubs helps, but the specific dynamic with every side varies. Sporting director Claudio Reyna was able to achieve success quickly at New York City FC and head coach Josh Wolff plays an aggressive and aesthetically-pleasing brand of soccer, but Austin FC still has to prove it can compete in a tough Western Conference and the lack of any star additions during the offseason may make that more difficult as Reyna and Wolff build this franchise in their respective images.

One fact you can use to impress your friends

Midfielder Diego Fagundez scored the first regular-season goal in franchise history in the 60th minute against the Colorado Rapids during a 3-1 win last April.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe character who most personifies this team:

The Incredible Hulk. Green and powerful, Austin FC needs more poise under pressure, just like Hulk.