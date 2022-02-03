Boston Scott to become first two-sport NFL and ‘Rocket League’ player

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott isn’t taking any rest time during the off-season. In fact, he’s picking up a whole other sport. On Wednesday night esport organization Dignitas announced that Scott was joining their Rocket League team.

Welcome to @DignitasRL, @BostonScott2 - the first two sport NFL and Rocket League pro! pic.twitter.com/avrrDgBbds — Dignitas (@dignitas) February 3, 2022

Before you ask, no, this isn’t just some random PR move to garner attention. Scott is really, really good at Rocket League. He’s ranked “Grand Champion,” which is among only 0.52% of players — and could be even less, depending on his level inside of the rank. For instance, if he’s a “Grand Champion III,” the second-highest rank in all of Rocket League, then there are only 905 players in the world with that rank.

Scott will begin as an alternate, which is to be expected considering Dignitas is one of the most prestigious organizations inside the game. He’ll have time to scrimmage and practice with the team ahead of the Winter major, set to take place March 26-28. Until that time Dignitas is also listing him as a “content creator” for the organization, meaning we should see plenty more of Scott playing Rocket League soon.

The running back is coming off his best season with the Eagles after running for 373 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. Now he’s an esports pro as well. That’s a pretty impressive year.