The 2022 Johnny Weir Olympic Outfit Tracker

One of my favorite staples of the Olympic Games is tracking Johnny Weir’s outfits. I’ve been doing this for actual years, because these are the kind of things I love about the games. The Winter Olympics are his playground, and it’s only natural that we continue to celebrate one of the most beloved announcers of the games, and his unique looks.

Every day I’ll be updating Johnny Weir’s fashion, and by the end we’ll have a beautiful mosaic of color, fashion, and personality. It’s the perfect way to give back to a sports figure who offers us so much every time he and Tara Lipinski jump into the booth to give us their unparalleled insight, knowledge, and chemistry.

If you’d like to re-live the glory of the past Every Olympics we track Johnny’s outfits throughout the games you can find his efforts at Sochi in 2014 here, 2016 in Rio here, and 2018 in Pyeongchang here.

Day 0