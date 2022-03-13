NIT bracket 2022: The full field revealed

Whether you’re excited for the National Invitational Tournament, or looking for solace after seeing your team bounced out on the bubble, it’s time to dive into the complete NIT bracket for 2022.

There are always going to be debates about who is the biggest snub of the NCAA Tournament, but it’s widely accepted that Texas A&M were robbed by the selection committee. The Aggies went 23-12 this season, running all the way to the SEC Championship before losing to Tennessee. Forget recency bias, this feels the opposite — as playing the championship game on Sunday seemed to absolutely hurt Texas A&M in the mind of the committee.

There’s a chance they could still make the tournament, along with Dayton, Oklahoma, and SMU. These first four teams out make up the replacement field of teams who could be called on to enter the tournament in the event of a Covid outbreak making it impossible for a bracket team to compete.

Outside of these replacement teams a big name to watch is Wake Forest. The 23-9 Demon Deacons returned to prominence this season on the back of guard Alondes Williams, who transferred from Oklahoma where he floundered for two seasons, before breaking out in 2021-22 for Wake, averaging 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists en route to an ACC Player of the Year award.

This year marks the return of the full 32 team NIT field after a COVID-19 restricted 16 teams a year ago, so let’s dive in as the teams are announced on ESPNU. You’ll be able to bet on the full NIT at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Left Bracket

1 Dayton

Toledo

4 Vanderbilt

Belmont

3 Florida

Iona

2 Xavier

Cleveland State

Bottom Left Bracket

1 Oklahoma

Missouri State

2 North Texas

Texas State

3 Mississippi State

Virginia

4 Colorado

St. Bonaventure

Top Right Bracket

1 SMU

Nicholls

2 BYU

Long Beach State

3 Saint Louis

Northern Iowa

4 Washington State

Santa Clara

Bottom Right Bracket

1 Texas A&M

Alcorn State

2 Wake Forest

Towson

3 VCU

Princeton

4 Utah State

Oregon