Ziplining face-first into a sloth is the extreme sport of my dreams

I love sloths. Sloths are pretty much the world’s most perfect animal, and a much-needed lesson from the animal kingdom in how we could all stand to slow down in a world that moves too fast. That motivation to take it easy comes in any situation, even when you’re high-speed ziplining over a valley.

this is the craziest internet video i think i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zws9aEVUeG — ‎‏ﱞdev¡n  (@deadszn) March 14, 2022

Little did we know that by putting zip lines into forests to aid our enjoyment of nature we were also creating a sloth highway. Long, artificial wires perfect for migrating from tree to tree, without the pesky risky of jumping. Hell, we found a way to make the sloth even lazier, and damn that’s impressive.

Thankfully all signs point to the sloth being fine. I can’t imagine it felt great to have a child careen into you, but at least this adorable sloth didn’t fall. Just decided to chill, and move on with its day.

Now I’m just wondering if this father and son are still up on the line. Hell, they could be. Who knows how long it took for that sloth to keep moseying along?