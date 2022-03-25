This Japanese baseball legend got an entrance straight out of wrestling

The United States has been SLACKING when it comes to great sport entrances. Hell, we still venerate the 90s Bulls as having the greatest of all time — and while that was amazing, Japan is on a whole other level.

Friday marked opening day in the NPB, and with it the debut of Tsuyoshi Shinjo as the manager of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Well, that’s not entirely accurate, because he’s not a manager — he’s BIG BOSS.

It’s Opening Day in Japan, here’s how Nippon Ham Fighters Big Boss Tsuyoshi Shinjo entered his first game.



pic.twitter.com/ybPw88xavc — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 25, 2022

Wheeled onto the field inside a box, Shinjo emerged from a plume of smoke wearing a light up “BIG BOSS” jersey flashing for all to see. Not even the opposing Softbank Hawks could stop from smiling, in awe of the Boss in all his glory.

It’s been 20 years since Tsuyoshi Shinjo debuted in MLB, becoming the first Japanese-born player to compete in the World Series for the Mets. After a three year career in the U.S. he returned to Japan an icon, where he played until 200t with the Ham-Fighters. Now, he’s back as Big Boss — and the world is not prepared.

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, before his first regular-season game as manager, stood in the box for the first pitch ceremony, then caught the ball and ran to the mound to give it to the first pitcher. We're in the Big Boss Era. pic.twitter.com/KUtUcmbwRZ — Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) March 25, 2022

Big Boss energy is all around us. We can only hope to harness some of its brilliance.