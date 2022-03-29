Japanese baseball manager ‘Big Boss’ pulled out a hovercraft for his latest intro

The mystique and beauty of baseball manager BIG BOSS continues in Japan with his latest arrival to lead the Hokaiddo Nippon-Ham Fighters onto the field. This time he basically flew through the air on a drone, because of course he did.

Japan's Tsuyoshi "Big Boss" Shinjo just entered the game on a hover craft for his managerial debut with the Nippon-Ham Fighters pic.twitter.com/3xCWFb2dZR — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) March 29, 2022

Firstly: I didn’t know this was a thing. It’s equal parts amazing and terrifying. I’d love to fly though the air, but I also know I’d be screaming in horror pretty much the entire time, convinced I was about to crash into the ground.

Of course, I’m not BIG BOSS. BIG BOSS fears nothing, and everything fears BIG BOSS because I’m convinced he can just control his surroundings with his mind and sheer will power alone, meaning that if somehow this drone engine failed he’s still just float along on a cloud of his own psychic power like Jean Grey of the X-Men.

If you missed the debut of BIG BOSS it’s okay, because here he is emerging from a box wearing a light-up jersey.

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, before his first regular-season game as manager, stood in the box for the first pitch ceremony, then caught the ball and ran to the mound to give it to the first pitcher. We're in the Big Boss Era. pic.twitter.com/KUtUcmbwRZ — Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) March 25, 2022

I love you BIG BOSS.