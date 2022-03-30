This rugby tackle literally knocked a dude out of his shorts

I’m not going to say this is the greatest tackle of all time, but I will say this hit by Semi Valemei in Australia’s National Rugby League (NRL) has made my short list of the best tackles of all time, regardless of sport.

I’m sucker for such a pure form tackle, and this is the most brutal clean hit I can remember. Of course, it only gets better when you add that he popped poor A.J. Brimson clean out of his shorts, revealing some rather stylish pink, leopard print underpants for his trouble.

Normally I wouldn’t focus too much on these underpants, but really they’re part of the fabric of this story now. Not only did Brimson get de-cleated by Valemei. Not only is all of Australia now watching this clip because it was named “Tackle of the Week” by the NRL — but the company that makes the underpants he was wearing is using it like as a damn marketing scheme.

THEY TAGGED HIM IN THIS TOO! That has to be the most disrespectful thing an underwear company has ever done in the world of sports — and I love it.