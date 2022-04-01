A guide to WrestleMania 2022 if you haven’t watched wrestling in a year

Zero shade to anyone who ignores WWE from the time between WrestleManias. Watching a year’s worth of wrestling isn’t just a past time, it’s a damn commitment. Hell, ignoring most of the year might just be the smartest thing for your health, because you get to enjoy the fruits of the season finale, without any of the bad episodes along the way.

WrestleMania has been a two night event in recent years — and warning ahead of time, it’s going to be about four hours each night. It’s a ridiculous amount of wrestling if you’re not ready for it. Still, it’s WrestleMania ... it’s an event we only get to enjoy once a year, and you deserve to park on a sofa for a stupid amount of time and watch grown adults ragdoll each other. You’ve earned it.

If you’re a little pickier, and you only want to focus on a few marquee matches we’re going to break down the card and tell you what you shouldn’t miss.

How should I watch WrestleMania 38?

This is the easiest answer: Get Peacock. Look, you can still buy the show through traditional pay per view for $59.99 plus tax, but it literally makes no sense when you can just commit to $5 for a month — or even less if you want to have the service anyway.

WrestleMania begins on Saturday, April 2 and finishes Sunday, April 3. Both nights begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the pre-show (which has matches on it) starting at 7 p.m. ET.

WrestleMania card, night one

RAW women’s championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE was without one of its biggest stars in 2021 when Becky Lynch missed WrestleMania due to being pregnant. Now she’s back, and has been on a tear since returning to action.

There was a lot of acrimony towards Lynch’s return, as she stormed back onto TV and beat Belair in less than two minutes to win the championship. It felt supremely disrespectful to one of the brightest young stars on the roster, and Bianca is beloved. WWE has now used that fan frustration the build to this match.

It’s going to be a great main event.

The Miz & Logan Paul vs. The Mysterios

Yes, you read that correctly — Logan Paul is going to be locking up with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

I’m not going to pretend this is something it isn’t. The justification for this match is paper thin, and it’s very difficult to get excited for. This match exists to whip up social media mentions because of Logan Paul. Rey and Miz can go, and the two real wrestlers in this can have some great exchanges, but Paul and Dominik Mysterio will drag it down.

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

It’s been some incredible whiplash for Baron Corbin over the last year. You probably remember him as “King Corbin,” where he acted evil after winning King of the Ring. Well, then he went broke and asked for money on GoFundMe, then went to Vegas and won big, becoming rich in the process. Now he’s “Happy Corbin,” because in Baron’s life, money can buy happiness, I guess.

Now he’s beefing with McIntyre, a main eventer from a year ago. This is a move to keep his recognition high, and he’ll likely win. These two can have a great big hoss match.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Even if you only watch mania each year, you’ve seen The Usos countless times. They’re WWE lifers who are always able to give a good match, and have been really been elevated by aligning with Roman Reigns and becoming heels.

Meanwhile, Boogs and Nakauma are the odd couple — and they are GLORIOUS.

Edge vs. A.J. Styles

Your major dose of nostalgia for the evening. Edge is somehow still working at a high level despite being 48 years old and having spinal fusion surgery. Meanwhile A.J. Styles is on the Mount Rushmore of greatest wresters of all time.

Combined they’ve been wrestling for 54 YEARS and Styles answering Edge’s open challenge was just a way to get these two in the ring. I don’t care if the build has been kinda weak, I want to see this. You should too.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Oh yeah, Ronda Rousey is back too! Man, wrestling has changed a lot in a year. Anyway, Ronda hates Charlotte. Charlotte hates everyone who isn’t Charlotte — and this is match that’s been building since Rousey’s return in early February.

This is a total tossup as to who will win, and WWE has really protected Ronda’s in-ring return so he could prepare for her first major singles match since leaving WWE. Nobody is better to put her in a match with than Charlotte, who will make her look like a million bucks regardless of the outcome.

It’s going to be a good one.

“Stone Cole” Steve Austin appears on “The K.O. Show” with Kevin Owens

Hook it to my veins. I was really worried they were going to try and have Austin wrestle a match at Mania, which I promise he absolutely cannot do at age 57 with a fused neck and knees that resemble crumbling drywall.

Instead of hyping this up only to have it fail, they’re protecting Austin by making this a speaking segment where Owens will absolutely get stunned into next week. K.O is calling himself “The King of the Stunner” which I’m sure will go over really well with The Texas Rattlesnake IN Dallas, no less.

RUMORED MATCH: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes

Rollins has been desperate for a WrestleMania match, but hasn’t found a partner. Now he’s getting a shot, but his opponent is being hand-picked by Vince McMahon.

This is where everyone knows Cody Rhodes will make his return to WWE. The former AEW executive reportedly left the company earlier this year with plans to return to the company that made him a star — and it’s already been reported that he’s signed his contract. The only question now is when he’ll debut, and Mania is the obvious place.

Rhodes and Rollins will be able to tear the house down. This will be a great match and two guys who can steal a show. That’s why it’s predicted for night one, only so it doesn’t overshadow Reigns vs. Lesnar on night two — because Cody will be welcomed back a star.

WrestleMania card, night two

Title vs. Title: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

We’re getting Reigns vs. Lesnar again ...

Okay, don’t get me wrong, these two have great chemistry with the end goal to turn Reigns into Lesnar, but this marks the third time we’ve see the pair lock up. Thankfully this time there’s a ton on the line, with Reigns bringing the WWE Universal Championship and Lesnar the WWE World Championship.

The winner will walk away with both belts, and the expectation is that Reigns will become the unified champion.

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Bazler

Sure, okay, why not.

I’m finding it tough to get hyped for this because it feels as if WWE is just cramming eight women in a match they don’t know what else to do with. Especially with talents like Banks, Ripley and Bazler, they deserve so much more than being crammed into a match that feels like an afterthought.

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

At one point this was hilariously rumored to be McAfee vs. Vince McMahon himself — which was just way too far out there. Instead we get Theory, a hell of a young talent, taking on a largely joke opponent in McAfee.

Look, if you like Pat that’s fine. I don’t know if we needed quite this many celebrity matches on one card. At least he’s more of a part of the WWE Universe than Logan Paul, and he did have a surprisingly good match with Adam Cole in NXT. I’ll say that at least this is more legit than ...

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

I hate it. This is entirely my bias, but I detest that one of my favorite wrestlers of all time in Sami Zayn is being relegated to a joke match with Johnny Knoxville. WWE has worked for months to build to this since the Royal Rumble, and to Zayn’s credit he’s really sold this match.

The social media build for this has been legitimately hilarious, and shows how creative a brilliant wrestling mind can be.

I spent a week in Johnny Knoxville’s hometown, talking to everyday people in the streets because I am a man of the people, unlike Hollywood sellout Johnny Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/KZ6v7EQ7ii — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 25, 2022

It’s going to be fun no matter what, I just don’t want to see Knoxville winning this.

RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Zero complaints here. If you’ve watched WWE programming for the last year you’ll know they’ve done every permutation of this match, but for those coming to this for the first time you’re in for a treat.

WWE has really turned tag team matches into a bit of an afterthought, but these teams are the cream of the crop in my opinion. RK-Bro consists of Randy Orton and Riddle, and they’re great playing off each other. The Street Profits are such an underrated team, and when it comes to Alpha Academy I’m just in awe of Chad Gable.

This is going to be a great match that will probably air early on night two that you don’t want to miss.

The 5 can’t miss matches of WrestleMania 38