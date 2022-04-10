The Masters 2022: Purse, payout and prize information

The Masters began on Thursday, and we’re on the verge of someone winning the most sought-after prize in golf. Competing at Augusta has never really been about the money, but earning the coveted green jacket, joining a very exclusive club of past winners.

Of course, money is really nice too, and on Saturday the Augusta National Golf Club announced a record $15M purse, a significant rise over last year’s $11.5M total pool. This represents $2.7M for the winner, and at least $37,800 each for everyone who made the cut.

As of Sunday morning we’re in for a dramatic day, as the Unites States’ Scottie Scheffler holds a three stroke lead. However, he shot -1 on Saturday, while Australia’s Cameron Smith was on fire — shooting -4 on the day and pushing into second place. If Sunday duplicates round 3 then we’re in for a very interesting afternoon.

It’s important to note though that not everyone who competes will be paid. The six amateurs entering the field this year were ineligible for a prize. In addition, anyone who failed to make the cut also did not receive any prize money. Outside of the winner everyone who made the cut will receive funds on a sliding scale, dividing up the purse between them.

1st: $2.7M

2nd: $1.62M

3rd: $1.02M

4th: $720K

5th: $600K

6th: $540K

7th: $502K

8th: $465K

9th: $435K

10th: $405K

11th: $375K

12th: $345K

13th: $315K

14th: $285K

15th: $270K

16th: $255K

17th: $240K

18th: $225K

19th: $210K

20th: $195K

21st: $180K

22nd: $168K

23rd: $156K

24th: $144K

25th: $133K

26th: $120K

27th: $115K

28th: $111K

29th: $106K

30th: $102K

31st: $98K

32nd: $93K

33rd: $89K

34th: $85K

35th: $81K

36th: $77K

37th: $74K

38th: $71K

39th: $68K

40th: $65K

41st: $62K

42nd: $59K

43rd: $56K

44th: $53K

45th: $50K

46th: $47K

47th: $44K

48th: $41K

49th: $39K

50th: $38K

It’s remarkable to look back at how the payout for The Masters have changed over the years. In 1934 the winner took home $1,500 (roughly $32,000 today), and didn’t reach $1M until 2001. Since that point the payouts have exploded, with the winner now earning $2.7M.