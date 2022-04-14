SB Nation NFL community mock draft 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is nearly here, and like most fans, the writers at our team communities have strong feelings about their team’s draft needs and the players who could best fill those needs.

This draft is going to be unique for a few reasons. First of all, it’s being held in the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas, Nev. Strip for the first time ever.

Last year, there were several high profile quarterback prospects, and where they were all headed (aside from Trevor Lawrence, who was generally expected to go to the Jaguars with the first overall pick) was a topic of much discussion. This year’s top quarterbacks — Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, and Matt Corral, aren’t generating nearly as much excitement, as they seem like they’ll need some development to become NFL-ready starters, but it’s still going to be fascinating to see where they land and how early in the draft teams will be willing to take a chance on them.

And third, because of myriad trades, a whopping eight teams have two picks in the first round this year. That’s certainly shaking things up a bit.

Without further ado, welcome to the 16th annual SB Nation NFL community mock draft.

No. 1: Jaguars select Aiden Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

From Demetrius Harvey at Big Cat Country:

The one need the team didn’t address much in free agency, though, was at edge rusher, which was one of the team’s biggest needs exiting the season. Now, with Hutchinson, the team will finally have a sure-fire edge rusher opposite of former first-round pick Josh Allen.

No. 2: Lions select Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

From Jeremy Reisman at Pride of Detroit:

There may be some concerns about his fit in Detroit now that they’ve said they will be employing more four-down sets, and Thibodeaux is coming from a 3-4 scheme at Oregon. And, yes, he will have to improve as a run defender at the next level. But what Thibodeaux provides as a pass rusher in this league is rare and extremely coveted. The Lions finished 30th in sacks, 29th in pressure rate, 31st in team pass rush win rate. Thibodeaux will immediately improve the weakest point in Detroit’s defense. Perhaps the best part about him is that his physical tools will make him a Day 1 impact player, and he has a lot of room to improve his technique, meaning his ceiling could even be higher than his college level of production.

No. 3: Texans select Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

From T.D. Durham at Battle Red Blog:

Hamilton spent time lining up in multiple spots on Notre Dame’s defense in his three years at South Bend. In 31 career games, he produced 139 tackles, eight interceptions, and 16 passes defended. He covered slot receivers, lined up as a deep “read and react” safety, came off the edge as a rusher at the line of scrimmage, and showed his hard-hitting demeanor while working out of the box as well. In Lovie Smith’s base Tampa-2 defense, Hamilton’s versatility means he can start on Day 1. Whether that start happens as one of two “high” safeties responsible for covering half of the field on any given pass play, or as a key piece in the run game who can crash on the ball from the box remains to be seen.

Best players remaining: