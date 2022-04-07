Ukraine’s Oleksiy Novikov won Europe’s Stongest Man and the reaction was incredible

We don’t normally associate strongman competitions with heartwarming emotion, but that all changed over the weekend when Ukraine’s Oleksiy Novikov was named Europe’s strongest man.

Novikov was competing in the finals against Scotland’s Luke Stoltman, with the duo facing off in the Castle Stones, a test of strength, speed, and endurance. Athletes need to lift four atlas stones, ranging in weight from 265 pounds to 440 pounds, and place them on top of a tower. The 2022 competition required a photo finish, with Novikov and Stoltman almost finishing in identical time, but when the dust settled there was nothing but respect, joy, and emotion from both men.

Stoltman hoisted Novikov into the air, cheering for his opponent — raising his hand and walking him around the arena. The crowd erupted when the newly-crowned champion draped himself in Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag in one of the most emotional sporting moments of the year. The whole thing was almost too much for Stoltman, who explained to the crowd why he was almost overcome with emotion.

“I think I’m more emotional tonight competing with Oleksiy tonight after what he’s gone through. Absolutely incredible. Oleksiy deserved to win this tonight with what he’s done, what he’s gone through. There is not an athlete like Oleksiy Novikov in the sport of strongman, and it’s a privilege to know him, to call him a friend, and to call him a competitor. He’s absolutely amazing, so I take my hat off, I love him.”

Novikov used the win to become a symbol of the strength his people are showing during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Kiev native was out of the country when the fighting began, but has been using his profile to try and raise awareness, and funds for those back home. Novikov established a bank account to purchase food, supplies, and equipment for the Ukrainian army, and continues to work from abroad.

Novikov has also indicated that he’s been training as a soldier, potentially so he can return to Ukraine and fight for his country.