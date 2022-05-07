Rich Strike is the winner of the 148th Kentucky Derby at famed Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The horse entered the race with 80-1 odds to win. It’s one of the biggest upsets in the history of the race. Epicenter (4-1) came in second, Zandon (6-1) finished third, and Simplification (35-1) finished fourth.

Rich Strike takes home the $1.86 million first place prize for the win. Sonny Leon was the winning jockey. The horse had just entered the race on Friday.

Rich Strike is the second biggest longshot in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

Here’s the thrilling conclusion to the race:

The Kentucky Derby is a 1 1/4-mile race, so it’s important for horses not to peak too early. Rich Strike kept getting better as the race went on and won with an incredible sprint in the stretch run.

This year’s race marked the start of Bob Baffert’s ban from Churchill Downs until after the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Baffert received the ban after his horse Medina Spirit won the 2021 Derby and was later disqualified for failing a drug test. Baffert had two horses in this race — Messier and Taiba — that were trained by his assistant Tim Yakteen.

The Kentucky Derby officially marks the start of Triple Crown season. Rich Strike will try to win the second leg of the Triple Crown when the Preakness Stakes takes place in Baltimore on May 21. The final leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes, which will be held in Elmont, New York on June 11.

Kentucky Derby 2022 purse and prize money

The Kentucky Derby is by far the most lucrative race of the Triple Crown. The Derby pays out twice as much in its total purse as the Preakness Stakes and three times as much as the Belmont Stakes. The winning jockey will receive a 10 percent cut of the prize money, while the second and third place jockeys receive a five percent cut.

Here’s how the prize money breaks down:

First place finish: $1.86 million

Second place finish: $600,000

Third place finish: $300,000

Fourth place finish: $150,000

Fifth place finish: $90,000

What were the odds for the race?

These will change as we approach race time, but here are the current odds for the 2022 Kentucky Derby ordered from favorites to longshots, as available from Churchill Downs.

Final Odds for the Derby. Epicenter is the favorite at 4-1. pic.twitter.com/RrvXHGPrHR — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) May 7, 2022

Rich Strike now goes for the second leg of the Triple Crown at the Preakness Stakes

We’ll see if Rich Strike can make a serious push for the Triple Crown when the Preakness Stakes are held on May 21.