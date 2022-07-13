Purdue wrestling’s Facebook page has been hacked by HBO-loving Indonesian porn bots

It’s been a really, really weird few days if you’re an avid follower of Purdue wrestling on Facebook. The page has been hacked for some time now, and keeps posting nonsensical random movie clips, always with the caption “Now available on HBO.”

Seriously @PurdueWrestling you gotta fix your Facebook page. It’s been hacked and is just showing strange movie clips. It’s been days now! Cc: @PurdueSports — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) July 13, 2022

Some of the movies are recognizable, others are more difficult to understand what it’s from. There’s also no common theme among all the videos. A few clips caution against bullying, others highlight sexual scenes in movies, and this one is “rescue of truck that fell into the sea.”

If you were hoping for updates ahead of the wrestling season you’ll be sorry to know there’s not really any information, but if you were looking for Purdue wrestling to tell you that Dennis the Menace is now available on HBO — they’ve got you covered.

There hasn’t been an official word from the school on what the hell is happening, but obviously the page was hacked. The only comment from Purdue Wrestling seems to indicate the page will keep posting clips from movies, at least for the forseeable future.

Naturally there’s an end game to this, and we’re seeing it slowly unfurl now. While the posts themselves are pretty benign, the explosion of comments are anything but. On one post there are 245 comments, all posting external links to Indonesian porn sites. This has been going on since July 4th, when the page was first hacked and began a weird live stream of someone playing League of Legends.

There’s no end in sight to the weirdness, but surely the account has to be locked and restored. For now it’s just a mess.