Richard Petty loves a mayo and black pepper sandwich that looks like a nightmare

Legendary NASCAR driver Richard Petty is 85 years young, and still keeps in touch with fans through Twitter. On Wednesday, whoever runs Petty’s account thought it would be a good idea to share the icon’s favorite sandwich. It is unlike anything I have ever seen.

Petty’s go-to sandwich is mayonnaise and black pepper. It looks as weird as it sounds. Here’s the photo Petty shared on Twitter:

The King shared his favorite sandwich with us, mayonnaise and black pepper!



Has anyone else tried this interesting combination?



**Todays post is a photo that was taken during the 2020 Pandemic Shutdown**#richardpetty #waybackwednesday pic.twitter.com/OQdskTSREZ — Richard Petty (@therichardpetty) July 27, 2022

As someone who has lived his entire life in Chicago, the sight of a mayonnaise and black pepper sandwich is unfathomably gross. As it turns out, this sort of sandwich is not terribly uncommon in the South, especially in North Carolina where Petty is from.

Back in 2016, fellow North Carolina native and NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his favorite sandwich on Twitter. It was the equally disgusting mayo and bananas. Our James Dator made the sandwich himself and loved it.

Readers told us a sandwich like this was not unusual in the South. Apparently NASCAR drivers in particular think this is delicious.

I am not going to try this sandwich because I’m not brave enough. While I wouldn’t consider myself a picky eater, I am a lifelong mayo hater. Black pepper and mayo is truly a nightmare sandwich in my mind.

So I’ll leave this up to the readers: feel free to try out The King’s favorite sandwich and let us know how it goes in the comments. I’ll sit this one out.