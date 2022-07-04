Everything you need to know about the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

Grilling out, lighting fireworks, watching adults cram as many wet, gross hot dogs in their gullets as possible. It’s the Fourth of July and return of the iconic, disgusting tradition of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

As it’s been for the last 15 years, Joey Chestnut is the dominant master of the men’s competition. Chestnut has only lost once since his first win in 2007, and he’s somehow even getting better. Last year he broke the world record by consuming 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating the previous record by one — which he set in 2020.

If you want to think of hot dog eating as a sport, and its competitors as athletes, then no athlete has been more dominant in an individual sport than Chestnut. The way the man is talked about defies belief, and in the words of host George Shea, he’s not even human.

“Joey Chestnut is a force from beyond who defies the laws of physics,” said contest host George Shea. “He is freedom made man, and the rock on which he stands is not a rock – it is the United States of America.”

How do you train for an event like this? Eating 50 hard boiled eggs.

While Chestnut is the marquee name, 2022 also marks the return of a legend in the women’s contest. Miki Sudo is returning to the contest after missing 2021 due to pregnancy. Sudo has won seven of the last eight contests, and currently holds the world record for women with 48.5 hot dogs with buns. Last year’s winner Michele Lasco, frankly, won because Sudo didn’t compete — taking home with the prize with 30.25. The idea anyone will challenge in the women’s draw outside of Sudo is unthinkable.

Rules of the hot dog eating contest

Competitors have 10 minutes to consume as many hot dogs and buns as possible. They are allowed water to aid with eating, dipping or drenching. Contestants must keep their food down for the duration of the contest to be counted.

In the event of a tie there will be a five hot dog “eat-off,” which is a race to see who can eat the five fastest — and they will be named the winner.

How to watch the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

When: Monday, July 4, 10:45 a.m. ET

Network: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN