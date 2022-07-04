Joey Chestnut stopped in the middle of the hot dog eating contest to choke out a protester

Joey Chestnut may not have broken his own world record at the 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest, but he might have proven himself to be the biggest badass in competitive eating.

A man dressed like Darth Vader rushed the stage at Chestnut’s 17th dog with a sign reading “EXPOSE SMITHFIELD DEATHSTAR,” which appears to be an animal rights issue in Utah. Regardless of the meaning behind the protest, it didn’t sit well with Chestnut, who didn’t know what was going on outside of a stranger bumping into him mid contest — so he choked Vader, before security dragged the man off the stage.

Joey went on to win easily by devouring 66 hot dogs and buns, but we will probably never ever see a mid-contest fight again, especially one involving the greatest eater of all time.

Happy 4th folks, it’s shaping up to be a weird one.