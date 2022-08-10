These Ted Lasso toys are for children, and also for me

As someone who will consume anything and everything related to Ted Lasso an email from Fisher-Price came to me that made me audibly gasp.

I have absolutely no need to fill my house with more toys intended for children. I have a 5-year-old, we have enough — and yet, I still want to buy these. I want to put them on my office shelf, preserved in their original packaging and ... who am I kidding? I want to play with these like a child.

Listed as being for ages 1-101, people born in 1920 can suck it, because this isn’t for them. It’s not really for kids either, because I will not let my daughter watch Ted Lasso. These are specifically pitched at 18-39 year olds who don’t have enough common sense to understand that children’s toys are clutter — like me!

Seriously though, I want these. I want to act out my own little Roy Kent dreams. I want to play house with Keeley. I want to take Rebecca and Sam and play out their romance. Hell, I’m already thinking of a second series so I can get a tiny Danny Rojas and scream “FOOTBALL IS LIFE!” at the top of my lungs.

Actually, maybe these are perfect for me because I am clearly a child.