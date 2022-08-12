Wyoming’s Little League slugger wears work gloves to hit dingers

The next time someone whines about their equipment as an excuse for sporting failure: Show them this.

Kid from Wyoming going yard in work gloves might be the grittiest moment in baseball history pic.twitter.com/1x4dYHqzYs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2022

Wyoming’s Aidan Jeffress went yard at the Little League World Series on Thursday while wearing simply leather work gloves. They weren’t designed by sports scientists in a lab, or tested by a major leaguer for ultimate comfort and shock absorption — they were made to stop rope burns, or cut hands while removing the oil pan from a ‘57 Chevy pickup.

If we want to talk about natural ability, this kid’s got it. We want to discuss grit, he’s got it. If we want to earmark a kid who is destined to get a sponsorship from Carhartt and Skoal — this kid’s got it too.

We can goof about this a whole bunch but it hits kinda hard for me in a weird way. Growing up we couldn’t afford top-line sporting equipment. I never had the flashiest shoes, or the best pads. My rugby cleats game used from a consignment store and I had to file the studs back into place so they were legal. I am 100 percent on Team Jeffress, his work gloves, and this whole swagger.