This is one of the greatest rugby tackles of the last decade

Any rugby match between Australia and South Africa is an emotional affair, and another chapter was written into the books of this rivalry with a legendary tackle by Marika Koroibete.

Australia was locked in a close battle with South Africa at the rugby championship over the weekend when it looked like the Springboks were destined to score. Makazole Mapimpi received a pass on the wing, and despite closing defenders it felt academic — he would dive for the corner, plant the ball down, and score.

Nobody could have expected Koroibete not only making contact, but obliterating Mapimpi with a tackle that’s polarizing rugby. Some are loving the hit, saying there needs to be more physicality in rugby to bolster the popularity of the game — particularly in the United States, while others are calling it borderline illegal. The reason for criticism is that this was not a traditional wrap rugby tackle, but could be viewed as a “cannonball tackle,” which is defined as a hit to the legs while an opponent is being held upright by other defenders.

Even staunch critics are noting that the speed with which the tackle was made would make it difficult for Koroibete to pull up in time, so the pearl clutching about whether it should have been a penalty or not is a little silly. What we do know is that this one of the most impactful hits we’ve seen in a long time, and it’s beautiful.