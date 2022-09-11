 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Nebraska fires Scott Frost after start of fifth season

The coach went 16-31 in Lincoln

By JP Acosta
NCAA Football: Georgia Southern at Nebraska Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

In what seemed to be a foregone conclusion, Scott Frost is out as head coach at Nebraska.

In five seasons at Nebraska, Frost went 16-31, and never finished above .500 in a season. In addition, Frost never finished above .500 in the Big Ten, going as bad as 1-8 within the conference.

The most Scott Frost stat of them all, however, was how bad Nebraska was in late games under Frost. In his tenure as head coach, Nebraska was 5-21 in close games, not including the latest loss, a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. A Georgia Southern team that was running the triple option last year threw for over 400 yards on Frost and the Cornhuskers.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a prepared statement that Assistant Head Coach Mickey Joseph would take over as the head coach. Nebraska plays Oklahoma at home on September 17.

Happy Scott Frost Day to all, and to all a good night.

