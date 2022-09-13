Why Quenton Nelson is worth his big contract extension for the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts began their 2022 season with, of all things, a tie against their AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans. After an offseason filled with hope and expectations for big things, one might think that the biggest story coming out of Indianapolis this week is the underwhelming result in the season opener.

Instead, it is guard Quenton Nelson, who signed a four-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. The contract with the Colts averages $20 million per season, and includes a guaranteed $60 million, completely resetting the interior offensive lineman market.

Here is how Nelson earned every penny of that extension, and why the Colts were wise to make the investment.

A force in the running game

When you think of interior offensive lineman, you probably bring your mind first to the running game. While we are living through an era of football where passing is king — at all levels of the sport — the ground beneath that truth could be shifting. As more defenses rely on two-deep safety looks and light boxes, in hopes of slowing down explosive passing games, offenses that have success running the football are going to make life easier on themselves. Take the season-opening win from the Buffalo Bills. The Los Angeles Rams tried to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills’ passing attack with two-deep looks, but the second they brought a safety down into the box and played with single-high, Allen made them pay.

So while the old notion of “establishing the run” might be a throwback to a different era, offenses that can be efficient when they do keep the ball on the ground, giving defenses a reason to get out of two-deep coverages, are going to set themselves up for success.

Efficiency on the ground often begins with success up front, and that is where we begin with Nelson. He has a combination of technique, power and athleticism that is ideal for the modern running game. Regardless of design, Nelson executes his responsibilities at a high level.

Take this outside zone run against the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2021:

Nelson faces a defensive tackle shaded to his outside shoulder, and is tasked with reaching that defender on the play. Off the snap, it starts with his footwork. Nelson gets moving laterally with his first steps, putting him on a path to reach the defensive tackle. From there, it is all about power, as Nelson finishes the block through the whistle, driving the tackle to the turf and clearing a lane for Jonathan Taylor.

Now watch this toss play to the left side against the Houston Texans from last season:

Again Nelson is tasked with reaching a defender, as he needs to get to the defensive tackle aligned in the B-gap. Once more it begins with his first two steps, particularly the first step he makes with his right foot. He covers a lot of ground with that step, crossing over and getting his helmet to the outside of the defensive tackle. Then the power takes over, as Nelson twists the defender away from the edge, pinning him inside as Taylor races to the outside.

So far we have highlighted more zone running designs, but the Colts are a balanced rushing attack, using a blend of zone and power concepts. When they rely on the power game, that is perhaps where Nelson does his best work. His awareness and strength make him a focal part of their power running scheme, and because of his skill-set, the Colts ask a lot of him in these concepts.

Take this play against the Buffalo Bills, as the Colts dial up their “crunch” concept. This design incorporates a pair of down blocks, usually one from a guard and the other from a tight end. Here, Nelson is responsible for blocking down against the backside defensive tackle, while tight end Jack Doyle is responsible for blocking down against the playside defensive tackle. As you watch this play, pay attention to how Nelson not only executes his block, but sets Doyle up for his:

Nelson’s first step is not towards his assignment, but rather in the direction of Doyle’s. The guard comes off the line and makes it look like he is going to block the playside defensive tackle, which gets that player’s attention and slows him down for a step. Nelson then cuts to the backside to take on the backside DT, and Doyle now has a cleaner and easier path to execute his block. It adds up to an 11-yard gain for the Colts.

Beyond the strength, footwork and technique, there is the experience and awareness. Nelson has seen everything a defense can throw at him, putting him in position to execute last-second adjustments when the play requires such. We will talk about that more in a second when we look at pass protection, but take this run against the Los Angeles Rams, which sees Nelson tasked with handling Aaron Donald:

Donald is a defender known for quick penetration upfield. Nelson uses that to his advantage here, letting Donald slice into the backfield as the defender explodes off the snap. Why? With the play aiming for the inside, Nelson simply uses that speed from Donald against him, maintaining inside leverage against the defender and giving Taylor a crease on the interior for the big gain.

Nelson’s impact in the running game showed up in the Week 1 tie against Houston. On this 14-yard run from Taylor in the fourth quarter, watch as the left guard climbs to the second level, taking on the linebacker and helping clear a crease for the running back:

Nelson’s impressive skill-set in the running game is a huge part of what he means to the Colts. But it is only part of the story.

A rock in pass protection

Over the course of his four-year NFL career, Nelson has been a rock in pass protection for the Colts. Pro Football Focus charted him with allowing two sacks as a rookie back in 2018, which remains the most he has allowed in a single season. He was not credited with allowing a sack during the 2019 campaign, and allowed a single sack in each of the last two seasons.

Furthermore, last year Nelson was charged with allowing just six quarterback hits, and eight quarterback hurries, according to PFF charting data.

How is Nelson able to protect the quarterback at such a high level? Because in addition to the athletic traits featured in the running game, he brings an awareness to the position that is among the game’s best.

Take this play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Colts call for a dual-slide protection scheme here, with Nelson and the left tackle sliding to the left while the rest of the offensive line slides to the right. The Buccaneers blitz both linebackers, but drop both defensive ends in coverage, trying to create confusion up front. Nelson, however, is ready. He steps into the interior as both linebackers blitz, and stones one while the running back does his job in scanning for threats and picking up the other blitzer. That gives Carson Wentz time to throw, and he hits Michael Pittman Jr. to move the chains on 2nd and 7.

Or take this play from later in the game, as Nelson passes off one stunting defender, and then goes looking for work:

These are the kinds of plays that make you a quarterback’s best friend.

Here against the Texans, Nelson is part of a four-man slide to the right. But when the picture changes after the snap, the guard goes looking for work. He finds it, giving Wentz just enough time to get the ball out and complete a big play:

When Nelson’s assignment starts to loop around, the guard sticks on the defender. But when pressure starts to break through the left edge, Nelson peels off and helps the running back, giving Wentz just enough time and space to find Pittman along the left sideline for a 14-yard gain.

Handling stunts, pressures and looking for work are certainly impressive traits to have as an offensive lineman, and Nelson checks those boxes with ease. But sometimes you just need to win a one-on-one matchup in pass protection.

That is a box Nelson checks as well. Take this example from last season, as he handles such a matchup and barely gives an inch:

That continued on Sunday against the Texans. On this 3rd down against Houston in overtime, Nelson is isolated in a one-on-one situation against pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Watch as Nelson sets, and resets, fighting for every inch against the defensive end. He gives Matt Ryan just enough time to find Parris Campbell and move the chains on a critical third down:

Finally, if you are being paid like the best, you have to excel against the best. Earlier we saw a clip of Nelson matched up against Aaron Donald in the running game. But back in that Week 2 matchup a season ago, there were moments where Nelson was tasked with pass blocking the most feared interior defender in the game.

Maybe that is how he earned the extension:

On this play from their meeting, Donald tries to get to Wentz by making a quick counter move to the inside. Nelson matches that quickness, keeping Donald in check and giving Wentz time to make the throw.

In this next example, Nelson is the aggressor. He takes the fight to Donald right after the snap, driving him off the line and giving Wentz time in the pocket:

Here, in this final example, we see two of the NFL’s best players locked in a struggle. But Nelson manages to give Wentz just enough time in the pocket, fighting against an array of counter moves from Donald to keep his quarterback from harm:

Nelson is the ideal modern interior lineman. He is a force when the Colts keep the football on the ground thanks to his combination of power, athleticism and awareness. But he is also a rock in pass protection, able to handle a variety of stunt and blitz packages on the inside but also with the technique and ability to navigate one-on-one matchups. Even when tasked with blocking the best in the game.

That is how he earned every penny of his new contract, and why the Colts were wise to make the investment. The tie in Week 1 might offer some disappointment for Colts fans, but locking up a player of Nelson’s talent should ease the pain this Tuesday morning.