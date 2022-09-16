Patrick Mahomes jokes about Pro Football Focus grades after beating Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a valiant effort from Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night, winning by a final score of 27-24. In the victory, the Chiefs quarterback completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and a pair of highlight-reel touchdowns, and had some thoughts after the game which he shared with the media.

Petty Pat is my favorite.

Mahomes’ jokes come a week after he completed 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite those eye-popping numbers, and more incredible throws from Mahomes in the win, PFF gave Mahomes a grade of 71.5, putting him behind quarterbacks such as Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston and Jalen Hurts on the week:

The play that Mahomes is referring to was a critical snap in the game. With under ten minutes left in the third quarter, the Chiefs trailed Los Angeles 17-7, and faced a 1st and 10 at their own 25-yard line. Mahomes dropped to throw, and looked in the direction of Travis Kelce. But as Mahomes indicates, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. “got” him, and Mahomes’ throw went right to the defender:

Asante Samuel Jr for the moment has his second interception of the season, but the play is under review. Looks like it hit the ground after he dropped it

Just when it looked like Mahomes had thrown a back-breaking interception, the play was reviewed and ruled an incomplete pass.

A few plays later, the Chiefs passer delivered on his second highlight-reel touchdown of the night, as he connects with Justin Watson on a 41-yard touchdown pass over cornerback J.C. Jackson:

As you can see from this replay angle, Mahomes makes this throw while climbing in the pocket, and from an unsettled base. Still, with a little flick of the wrist he is able to fire a dart downfield, hitting Watson in stride, and just over the outstretched arm of Jackson, for the score.

His first touchdown pass of the night was another example of Mahomes doing what he perhaps does best:

Mahomes is able to buy time in the pocket, sliding to his right and evading a tackle attempt, before dropping his arm angle and hitting Jerick McKinnon late in the down for the score.

Once more, a replay angle is necessary to see the extent of the magic from Mahomes:

Now, the two highlight-reel throws might have led the Chiefs to the win, but the number of turnover-worthy plays, such as the near interception, might indeed impact how Pro Football Focus grades Mahomes. We will wait to see his final grade, but if nothing else, Mahomes and the Chiefs are now 2-0, with a victory over the Chargers in hand as they look to stay atop the AFC West.