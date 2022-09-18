It’s not just you: NFL Sunday Ticket is down

As Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season got underway, football fans settled in for a long afternoon of watching the NFL.

Those trying to watch games through DirecTV Sunday Ticket, however, were left wanting more.

The satellite service’s premier football package Sunday Ticket struggle with server outages, leaving fans in the dark as the games wore on into the afternoon.

As you can imagine, fans were anything but happy.

This is completely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/pcl0lJaEMT — Robert Mays (@robertmays) September 18, 2022

sunday ticket subscribers - when do we start demanding our money back — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) September 18, 2022

So Sunday Ticket is just flat out not working now? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 18, 2022

The NFL Sunday Ticket app is such trash. — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 18, 2022

I talked way too much crap last week about my Sunday Ticket working — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 18, 2022

Business idea. NFL Sunday Ticket but it actually works on Sundays. — Will Hershey (@maybebullish) September 18, 2022

Not great, NFL Sunday Ticket... pic.twitter.com/CWRPKtwy34 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 18, 2022

Sunday Ticket is down because the Giants and Panthers have set football back so far that we now live in a time before Sunday Ticket exists. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 18, 2022

If your Sunday Ticket is down, it's not just you. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 18, 2022

The server struggles come as the Sunday Ticket package may be moving to a new home for the 2023 season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell indicated this summer that the package would be moving to a streaming service for the next season.

In addition, the struggles this Sunday come in the wake of the first Thursday Night Football production from Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service provided coverage for Thursday night’s tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and the variety of camera angles — including live All-22 — was largely praised by fans, once they found out how to watch the game.

So, as you might expect, there were calls for Amazon to take over Sunday Ticket on social media: