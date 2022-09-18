Tua Tagovailoa played the game of his life against the Ravens

With 26 seconds left in the third quarter, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ran 79 yards untouched into the endzone to put the Ravens up 35-14. The game looked over for Miami, who’s offense felt listless.

Then Tua Tagovailoa happened.

The Dolphins QB was on fire in the second half, finishing with 469 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Miami Dolphins to a comeback victory over the Ravens. Tagovailoa seemingly hit every pass in the second half, going downfield for two touchdown strikes to Tyreek Hill. On the second one, a pass over 60 yards, the Ravens had a coverage bust. Rookie CB Jalyn Armour-Davis expected safety help over the top, and allows Hill to run right past him without touching him. Not great!

On the touchdown that would give the Dolphins the lead, Jaylen Waddle runs an arrow route, breaking out before spinning back to the inside, taking advantage of, once again, Jalyn Armour-Davis:

Waddle and Hill both finished with over 150 receiving yards, the first receiving duo to have 10+ catches, 150+ receiving yards, and 2+ touchdowns. Combined with Tagovailoa, the Dolphins were the first team in NFL history with a player recording 400+ passing yards and 5+ TDs and two teammates with 170+ receiving yards and 2+ receiving touchdowns in the same game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was truly great in playcalling today, scheming up passes over the middle that isolated Waddle and Hill in space where they could work against slower players. For the game, the Dolphins were extremely successful in all facets of the game, and that second half they exploded (per RBSDM).

Before the season, the biggest question for the Dolphins was if Tua would be able to make all the throws (I was among the people who didn’t believe). However, if the Dolphins can continue to scheme up plays downfield, and Waddle/Hill can be the dynamic receiver duo they were today, Tua should be able to succeed in this offense.

Let’s enjoy the comeback though, and how impressive Tagovailoa was in easily his best career game.