Arizona State moves on from Herm Edwards after another poor start

Edwards went 26-20 in five years at Arizona State

By JP Acosta
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to SunDevilSource’s Chris Karpman, Herm Edwards has “relinquished his role” as Sun Devils head coach.

In five years in Tempe, Edwards went 26-20, making a bowl game three out of five years. However, the Arizona State football program currently finds itself in the middle of potential sanctions levied against them. In 2021, the Sun Devils confirmed that the NCAA is investigating recruiting violations that occured during the pandemic. It was revealed that Arizona State had recruits on campus during the dead period and during the pandemic.

In addition, the Sun Devils have seen multiple coaches leave the program, including defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce and offensive coordinator Zak Hill. Players transferred out in waves, including QB Jayden Daniels and WR Ricky Pearsall.

The final nail in Edwards’ coffin came last night, a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan. The Sun Devils paid Eastern Michigan $1.5 million to allow 305 rushing yards at home.

An interim head coach has not been named.

