Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken to hospital after scary collision

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to Erie County Medical Center on Monday night after suffering a neck injury during a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

The play came near the end of the first half in the game between the Bills and the Tennessee Titans. During the play, Jackson was in coverage on rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, as the receiver ran a route breaking back towards the quarterback. As the throw came towards Burks, Jackson drives towards the catch point to break up the throw. As the pass falls incomplete, Edmunds breaks on the throw as well, and collides with Jackson:

Dane Jackson had to leave tonight’s game via ambulance after taking this hit pic.twitter.com/b8onIHCnUF — 573 Football (@573Football) September 20, 2022

Following the collision, the entire Bills team surrounded their teammate as medical personnel responded to his injury. An ambulance came onto the field for Jackson, and the defensive back was placed on a backboard with his neck immobilized:

The entire #Bills team is on the field for Dane Jackson, whose head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate. pic.twitter.com/9bLC696IHr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2022

According to Maddy Glab, who covers the Bills for the team’s media department, Jackson was seen moving his legs after the hit:

.@SalSports reports he did see Dane Jackson moving his legs, which is good news #Bills — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 20, 2022

The Bills released a brief update on social media, indicating that Jackson was taken to Erie County Medical Center to undergo testing and evaluation for a “neck injury.” The statement also indicated that Jackson had “full movement” in his extremities:

CB Dane Jackson has been taken to ECMC for evaluation of a neck injury. He will be getting a CT scan and an x-ray. Jackson has full movement in extremities. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2022

We will have further updates on this story as Jackson is evaluated.