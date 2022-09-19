 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson taken to hospital after scary collision

Jackson to undergo testing but has full movement in extremities

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson was transported to Erie County Medical Center on Monday night after suffering a neck injury during a collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds.

The play came near the end of the first half in the game between the Bills and the Tennessee Titans. During the play, Jackson was in coverage on rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks, as the receiver ran a route breaking back towards the quarterback. As the throw came towards Burks, Jackson drives towards the catch point to break up the throw. As the pass falls incomplete, Edmunds breaks on the throw as well, and collides with Jackson:

Following the collision, the entire Bills team surrounded their teammate as medical personnel responded to his injury. An ambulance came onto the field for Jackson, and the defensive back was placed on a backboard with his neck immobilized:

According to Maddy Glab, who covers the Bills for the team’s media department, Jackson was seen moving his legs after the hit:

The Bills released a brief update on social media, indicating that Jackson was taken to Erie County Medical Center to undergo testing and evaluation for a “neck injury.” The statement also indicated that Jackson had “full movement” in his extremities:

We will have further updates on this story as Jackson is evaluated.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...