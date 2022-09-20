Formula 1 announces 2023 schedule: 3 races in the United States next season

Formula 1 announced the entire schedule for the 2023 racing season, and the circuit will make three different stops in the United States, with the final in Las Vegas for the penultimate race of the schedule. The race in Las Vegas will also be the final of a four-week stretch in North and South America.

The schedule, as released by the FIA, contains a record-breaking 24 Grands Prix, kicking off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5, 2023.

The first race in the United States comes around two months later, with the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix slated for May 5, 2023. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the 2022 Miami Grand Prix, which was the inaugural event.

The circuit will return to the United States in the fall, for the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, at the Circuit of the Americas. Verstappen won the 2021 United States Grand Prix, and the 2022 race is scheduled for October 23rd.

The 2023 race in Austin kicks off a four-week stretch for F1 in North and South America, as the circuit will depart Texas for a race in Mexico the following week, and then in Brazil the week after that event. F1 then heads to Las Vegas, for a new Saturday-night event. The Las Vegas Grand Prix will see racers speed through the streets of Las Vegas, with a historic 10 p.m. “lights out” start.

The 2023 F1 season will conclude the following week with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, at Yas Marina. This closing schedule means teams will have to travel halfway around the world from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi for the final race of the year.

You can view the entire schedule here: