Tom Hardy wins another Jiu-Jitsu tournament, and might literally be Bane

I think it’s time we actually discussed whether Tom Hardy literally could be Bane.

The actor won first place in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship competition in Milton Keynes, in the UK. Hardy secretly entered and coordinated with the planners weeks before the competition—and then won gold!

According to Deadline, one of his opponents felt starstruck, to which Hardy said, “Forget it’s me and do what you normally do.” Imagine Bane telling you to do what you normally do before folding you like an omelette. I’d be absolutely terrified!

The craziest part of this is that this isn’t the first time he’s done this! In August, he won a charity competition at the REORG open, where he finished a competitor with a sick looking armbar.

Of course, this opens up the question of which actors are actually legit very good fighters? I won’t be opening that Pandora’s box but I do know that if I ever have to fight the dude that played Venom, I’d go ahead and take my L with dignity.