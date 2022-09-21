Breaking: Tom Brady showed up for work on a Wednesday

Tom Brady looked miserable on Sunday, even as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers improved to 2-0 on the season.

He looked miserable before the game, as he walked into the visitors locker room at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He looked miserable during the game, particularly when his ... let’s just say discussion with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore touched off a brawl that ended with both Lattimore and Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans being ejected.

He even looked miserable after the game, when he met Evans in the tunnel after the victory.

For most people, that misery on the job, coupled with a scheduled day off a few days later, would lead them to stay as far away from work as possible.

Yet Brady, despite having a scheduled “veteran rest day” every Wednesday, decided to show up to work today:

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is, in fact, practicing today, a new decision that Brady was OK with because he felt good enough. Coach Todd Bowles had said Monday that Brady and WR Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off. But that changed today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

Brady’s decision to come into work on Wednesday is notable because, well, the Buccaneers might need all the help they can get this week. Tampa Bay hosts the Green Bay Packers this week, and are dealing with a lot of injuries and issues as that game looms.

Evans had his one-game suspension for the fight upheld on Wednesday morning, meaning that the Buccaneers will be without one of Brady’s favorite targets in the passing game:

Statement from Mike Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore on the NFL’s hearing officer James Thrash affirming the one-game suspension for his client: pic.twitter.com/xWhtwIr4IJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

The team also placed running back Giovani Bernard, and offensive tackle Josh Wells, on Injured Reserve Wednesday:

The #Bucs placed RB Giovani Bernard and OT Josh Wells on IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2022

The Wells injury is notable, as the reserve tackle got the start Sunday against the Saints, with starting left tackle Donovan Smith out with an elbow injury. Smith was not spotted at practice Wednesday, and receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were also absent:

No Julio Jones, Chris Godwin or Donovan Smith at #Bucs practice.



Tom Brady, who isn’t expected to practice on Wednesdays, had his helmet on and was throwing during warmups. pic.twitter.com/4Wr3u2gX5f — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 21, 2022

An NFL team is like any other organization. When those around you are sick or cannot come to work, others might have to step up.

Even if it is on your day off.