Refs skipped a Washington State second down and reversed time to fix their mistake

So let’s set the scene:

Washington State QB Cameron Ward threw the ball out of bounds while in the pocket and nobody was in the vicinity on first down. Textbook intentional grounding and loss of down.

(/Lee Corso voice) NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND! The referees officiating the game called it THIRD DOWN, instead of second down. Which meant that Washington State ran a draw then punted to Oregon, giving the Ducks the ball.

HOWEVER, after the Cougars punted to Oregon, the referees during the commercial break explained that they messed up in making it fourth down instead of third. So, Washington State got to redo the down they didn’t get, on third and 17. They punted soon after.

Fox Sports’ Mike Pereira explained that refs will forget the down and make a mistake lie this one. In the event that referees make a mistake such as this, they can go back and redo the down they skipped over as long as the opposing team does not begin their next drive. Thus, referees reviewed it and gave the ball back.

The whole ordeal had may people confused, however:

THEY SKIPPED. 2ND. DOWN.



THEY JUST SKIPPED IT. — HIS KLAYNESS STAN ACCOUNT (@CougCenter) September 24, 2022

Did the refs in Washington State-Oregon just reverse time? — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 24, 2022

Well this is a first. By far.

1st down… Cougs grounding

officials incorrectly skip 2nd down and go right to 3rd down on the loss of down

3rd down, Cougs run for -1

4th. Punt



Review to determine they screwed up. Rewind back to 3rd and 17 for the Cougs



Absolutely wild — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 24, 2022

1st-and-10 — intentional grounding

2nd down — *GETS SKIPPED OVER*

3rd/17 — 1-yard draw

4th down — punt to 5-yard line



*refs review*



THEN IT GOES BACK TO 3rd/17



Wazzu runs a draw. Again. Then punts. Again.



What a joke, man lol. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 24, 2022

In case you’re wondering, yes weed is legal in Washington. No, we cannot confirm if the refs smoked before the game.