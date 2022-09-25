Justin Herbert is a game-time decision against the Jaguars, considering pain-killer injection

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they host the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars.

They might be doing so without their starting quarterback.

Justin Herbert is expected to be a “game-time decision” on Sunday before kickoff, as he deals with the fractured rib cartilage injury suffered in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert was limited in practice this week, and did receive an injection prior to the team’s practice on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Herbert is considering whether to receive another injection prior to kickoff:

If Justin Herbert chooses to take a pain injection today, it will be done with the assistance of an ultra sound imaging monitor to guide the administering doctor to appropriate site.

Sources say Herbert received an injection to practice on a (limited) basis with mixed results. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

In addition, Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that the team’s medical staff is pushing for Herbert to consider the “long-term” when making a decision. Even with an injection, the quarterback will still be dealing with pain and, as Mortensen reminds us, this is a collision sport:

The Chargers medical team have “encouraged” Herbert to take the “long view” in weighing his decision.

The cartilage injury can last several weeks or several months. Rib protector can’t help with rotation when Herbert twists and throws.

And he plays football. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 25, 2022

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that the quarterback is “pushing” to play, but a decision about playing might come down to his functionality on the field:

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert’s decision on playing is about functionality -- How close to his usual level can he get & can he play the way he’s accustomed to playing? Herbert took a pain-killing shot before Thursday’s practice and it helped some. He would again today if necessary. https://t.co/AYmpdDAUib — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Kickoff against Jacksonville is slated for 4:05 ET. Making matters worse for the Chargers is that the team does not expect starting cornerback J.C. Jackson to play against the Jaguars, which could limit Los Angeles’ ability to counter a reborn passing attack under Doug Pederson led by Trevor Lawrence. Jackson was listed as “Doubtful” in the Chargers’ Friday Injury Report.

If Herbert cannot make the start, veteran backup Chase Daniel will get the nod. Daniel took first-team snaps in practice this week while Herbert was limited.

This story will be updated when a decision is made.