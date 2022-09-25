 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Justin Herbert is a game-time decision against the Jaguars, considering pain-killer injection

Organization wants the quarterback to consider the ‘long term’.

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to get back in the win column on Sunday when they host the first-place Jacksonville Jaguars.

They might be doing so without their starting quarterback.

Justin Herbert is expected to be a “game-time decision” on Sunday before kickoff, as he deals with the fractured rib cartilage injury suffered in the Chargers’ Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Herbert was limited in practice this week, and did receive an injection prior to the team’s practice on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Herbert is considering whether to receive another injection prior to kickoff:

In addition, Mortensen reported on Sunday morning that the team’s medical staff is pushing for Herbert to consider the “long-term” when making a decision. Even with an injection, the quarterback will still be dealing with pain and, as Mortensen reminds us, this is a collision sport:

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that the quarterback is “pushing” to play, but a decision about playing might come down to his functionality on the field:

Kickoff against Jacksonville is slated for 4:05 ET. Making matters worse for the Chargers is that the team does not expect starting cornerback J.C. Jackson to play against the Jaguars, which could limit Los Angeles’ ability to counter a reborn passing attack under Doug Pederson led by Trevor Lawrence. Jackson was listed as “Doubtful” in the Chargers’ Friday Injury Report.

If Herbert cannot make the start, veteran backup Chase Daniel will get the nod. Daniel took first-team snaps in practice this week while Herbert was limited.

This story will be updated when a decision is made.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...