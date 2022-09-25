Tom Brady got all 32 teams in trouble because he can’t stop breaking tablets

NFL quarterbacks: They’re just like us!

Anyone who has ever felt the urge to rage-quit a game of Madden and fire their controller across the room can likely identify with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. During last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints — a game that saw Brady miserable before, during, and after — the veteran quarterback broke not one, but two Microsoft Surface tablets.

Now the entire NFL has been warned.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the league circulated a memo to all 32 teams informing them that “penalties and fines” could be levied against teams if more tablets are broken:

Thanks to Tom Brady's tablet-trashing tantrum, the NFL sent every team a memo about not doing that or you'll be penalized & fined. pic.twitter.com/oxt2pC7WrQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 25, 2022

Brady was spotted on the sidelines last week firing a tablet in frustration as he and the rest of the Buccaneers offense struggled early in their clash with the Saints:

Tom Brady update, life and football pic.twitter.com/zylFK8FcWA — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 18, 2022

Brady has a history of throwing tablets on the sidelines while frustrated, particularly in games against New Orleans. This side-by-side shows some of his previous anger while squaring off against Tampa Bay’s division rivals:

Tablet Watch could be interesting Sunday when the Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. After all, Brady is not the only veteran quarterback known to tussle with a tablet:

Wondered if Aaron Rodgers’ 2015 tablet toss would come up today at his locker given Tom Brady’s tablet spike last Sunday. It did. Here is the clip, with cameos from backup Scott Tolzien and QB coach Alex Van Pelt, who picks up the @Microsoft Surface after Rodgers chucks it. pic.twitter.com/DrAUviV0TI — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) September 22, 2022

Although, Rodgers may have mellowed out a bit since that game.