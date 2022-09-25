 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Tom Brady got all 32 teams in trouble because he can’t stop breaking tablets

Tablet Watch is now in effect

By Mark Schofield
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL quarterbacks: They’re just like us!

Anyone who has ever felt the urge to rage-quit a game of Madden and fire their controller across the room can likely identify with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. During last week’s win over the New Orleans Saints — a game that saw Brady miserable before, during, and after — the veteran quarterback broke not one, but two Microsoft Surface tablets.

Now the entire NFL has been warned.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the league circulated a memo to all 32 teams informing them that “penalties and fines” could be levied against teams if more tablets are broken:

Brady was spotted on the sidelines last week firing a tablet in frustration as he and the rest of the Buccaneers offense struggled early in their clash with the Saints:

Brady has a history of throwing tablets on the sidelines while frustrated, particularly in games against New Orleans. This side-by-side shows some of his previous anger while squaring off against Tampa Bay’s division rivals:

Tablet Watch could be interesting Sunday when the Buccaneers host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. After all, Brady is not the only veteran quarterback known to tussle with a tablet:

Although, Rodgers may have mellowed out a bit since that game.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...