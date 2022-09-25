Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show

On Sunday afternoon, the tease dropped in the form of a simple image. A hand, and a football, over a white background.

But the announcement was huge.

Ending a few days of speculation, the NFL announced that Rihanna would be performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII:

Shortly thereafter, the league released a statement announcing the performance:

Today Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announce international icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist Rihanna will take center stage at State Farm Stadium for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII, on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation is also serving as the strategic entertainment advisors of the live performance.

The statement went on to address the new partnership between the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” said Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage,” added Seth Dudowsky, the NFL’s Head of Music. “Rihanna is a once in a generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The announcement comes a few days after internet rumors swirled that Taylor Swift would be performing the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII. Swift reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform the halftime show.

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.