The Dolphins’ butt punt was a beautiful disaster

Football has given fans so many things. Including the Butt Fumble, and even the Butt Interception.

On Sunday down in Miami, the Butt Punt joined the party.

With the Buffalo Bills trailing the Miami Dolphins by a score of 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Bills faced a critical 4th and goal at the Miami two-yard line. Josh Allen’s pass in the direction of Isaiah McKenzie fell incomplete, and the Dolphins took over possession on their own two-yard line, with just under two minutes remaining.

Miami, however, could not simply run out the clock, as the Bills still had two timeouts remaining. After a pair of running plays burned both of those timeouts, the Dolphins faced a third down on their own one-yard line. Head coach Mike McDaniel called for a pass, which fell incomplete, stopping the clock with 1:40 left in the game.

He then sent on his punt team. Not just onto the field, but into football immortality:

THE PUNT GOES OUT THE REAR OF THE END ZONE!



: #BUFvsMIA on CBS

pic.twitter.com/Ry39X0bkrK — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

The ball rockets off the foot of punter Thomas Morstead and right into the backside of the upback, reserve wide receiver Trent Sherfield. The football rolls out of the back of the end zone, giving the Bills two points, and another chance at pulling out the win.

Buffalo’s ensuing possession would fall short of the end zone, allowing the Dolphins to hold out for the win. But that did not stop the jokes from flying on social media.

More importantly, however, the win moves the Dolphins into sole possession of first place in the AFC East, dropping the Bills into second place.

As we all expected.