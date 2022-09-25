NFLPA begins investigation into handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion examination

The clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins might be making headlines right now thanks to the Butt Punt, but a moment from earlier in the game is being called into question by the NFLPA.

In the first half of Miami’s win over the Bills, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempted a throw to his left while under pressure. He fell to the turf, appearing to strike the back of his helmet on the playing surface. After the play, Tagovailoa was visibly shaken up, as he staggered to his feet before falling down:

Oh no, Tua concussed. Staggers badly and falls down pic.twitter.com/fqpAsuDH5u — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) September 25, 2022

The play did draw a roughing the passer penalty, but Tagovailoa was sent to the locker room for a medical evaluation. Tagovailoa was initially listed with a head injury, and as questionable to return:

Officially: Tua Tagovailoa has a head injury and is questionable to return. https://t.co/P3GPWCnTf3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

But return he did, leading the Dolphins back onto the field for the second half. The quarterback played the rest of the way, to the surprise of many. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tagovailoa was dealing with a back injury, which allowed him to be cleared during halftime:

My understanding of the Tua Tagovailoa situation: He tweaked his back in the 1st quarter on a sneak and didn’t miss time. After the Matt Milano hit, his back locked up — leading to him wobbling. Into the locker room for a full concussion check. Fully cleared. Now on the field. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

Fellow NFL Network inside Tom Pelissero elaborated under the concussion protocol standards in place:

NFL-NFLPA concussion protocol says gross motor instability means a player cannot return to the game if "(d)etermined by team physician, in consultation

with the UNC (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant), to be neurologically caused."



In this case, doctors determined it was not. https://t.co/rNd5y9qMwV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

However, the NFLPA is not satisfied. Following the conclusion of the game, the NFLPA initiated an investigation into the situation, and how Tagovailoa was cleared during halftime:

The NFLPA is initiating an investigation into the handling of #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check during their game against the #Bills today in Miami, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

Under the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFLPA, the NFL Management Council or any player themselves has the right to bring forward a complaint regarding how a player was handled under the concussion protocol:

Under the 2020 CBA, the NFLPA, NFL Management Council or any player has the right (independently or collectively) to bring forward a complaint about an alleged failure to follow concussion protocol, to be investigated and resolved by the union and management council. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 25, 2022

After the game, both Tagovailoa and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the situation. According to McDaniel, the quarterback “played through some back pain:”

Mike McDaniel indicated Tua Tagovailoa played through some back pain/discomfort.



McDaniel said the 45-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle is one that he’ll always remember: “It shows how gutsy he is, how tough is.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2022

Tagovailoa himself indicated that on the play in question, while he did hit his head, he hit his back first:

Tua says he felt like he hyperextended his back. He mentioned it feels tight now. He did say he his head but believes he hit his back first.



He had ice on his pack in postgame and he noted they will get tests and come back tomorrow. They have a quick turnaround TNF at Cincy. https://t.co/iSdQ0Bvaa0 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2022

As noted by Cameron Wolfe, Tagovailoa had an ice pack on his back following the win.

Still, the NFLPA has the right under the CBA to have the incident reviewed, and according to the reports Sunday night, they are making such a request.