 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

NFLPA begins investigation into handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion examination

Quarterback was visibly staggered after a play but returned to the game

By Mark Schofield
/ new
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

The clash between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins might be making headlines right now thanks to the Butt Punt, but a moment from earlier in the game is being called into question by the NFLPA.

In the first half of Miami’s win over the Bills, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempted a throw to his left while under pressure. He fell to the turf, appearing to strike the back of his helmet on the playing surface. After the play, Tagovailoa was visibly shaken up, as he staggered to his feet before falling down:

The play did draw a roughing the passer penalty, but Tagovailoa was sent to the locker room for a medical evaluation. Tagovailoa was initially listed with a head injury, and as questionable to return:

But return he did, leading the Dolphins back onto the field for the second half. The quarterback played the rest of the way, to the surprise of many. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Tagovailoa was dealing with a back injury, which allowed him to be cleared during halftime:

Fellow NFL Network inside Tom Pelissero elaborated under the concussion protocol standards in place:

However, the NFLPA is not satisfied. Following the conclusion of the game, the NFLPA initiated an investigation into the situation, and how Tagovailoa was cleared during halftime:

Under the terms of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFLPA, the NFL Management Council or any player themselves has the right to bring forward a complaint regarding how a player was handled under the concussion protocol:

After the game, both Tagovailoa and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the situation. According to McDaniel, the quarterback “played through some back pain:”

Tagovailoa himself indicated that on the play in question, while he did hit his head, he hit his back first:

As noted by Cameron Wolfe, Tagovailoa had an ice pack on his back following the win.

Still, the NFLPA has the right under the CBA to have the incident reviewed, and according to the reports Sunday night, they are making such a request.

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...