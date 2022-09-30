How Red Bull’s Max Verstappen can clinch his second-straight F1 world title in Singapore

With the Formula 1 circuit returning to Singapore for the first time in two years for the Singapore Grand Prix, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on the verge of clinching his second-straight world title.

Here’s how he can clinch the championship under the lights in Singapore.

Verstappen enters the Singapore Grand Prix with 335 points on the season, giving him a commanding 116-point lead in the standings over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who enters this weekend with 219 points on the campaign. Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, sits in third place with 210 points this season.

For Verstappen to clinch the title down in Singapore, he will need a first-place finish, and a little bit of help, as there are two paths for him this weekend.

Win with the fastest lap

In both scenarios, Verstappen needs to win and secure the full allotment of 25 potential points given to the winner. (Under current F1 scoring rules, points are allotted based on the percentage of the race completed. Provided at least 75% of the race is completed, then the full 25 points are awarded to the first-place finisher).

From there, Verstappen needs to have run the fastest lap during the race, which would earn him an additional point, bringing his total from the Singapore Grand Prix to 26.

Then, he would need some help. To secure his title, he would need Leclerc to place no higher than eighth, and his Red Bull teammate to finish no higher than fourth. In that scenario, Verstappen’s lead in the standings would be insurmountable over the final five races.

In the races he has completed this season, Leclerc has not finished worse than sixth. He retired from three races this season: France, Azerbaijan and Spain. The last time the Singapore Grand Prix took place, Leclerc qualified in pole position, and placed second.

Win without the fastest lap

Under this scenario, Verstappen wins the Singapore Grand Prix but does not post the fastest lap during the event.

Provided Verstappen secures the full 25 points in this scenario, then he would need Leclerc to place no higher than ninth, and Perez no higher than fourth. If, however, his Red Bull teammate posts the fastest lap — securing that extra point — then Verstappen could only secure the championship if Perez finishes no higher than fifth.

If that sounds like a long shot, well, Verstappen conceded as much. Speaking with Formula1.com ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen emphasized that he was focused more on winning the race this weekend, and not the bigger picture. “I don’t really think about [winning the championship this weekend]. It’s quite a long shot. I just want to enjoy the weekend and, of course, try to win it.”

He added, “I need a lot of luck for it to happen here, so I don’t really count on it.”

Looking ahead

If Friday’s first practice session is any indication, Verstappen and Red Bull might have some work to do to make these scenarios a reality. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest lap in the opening practice followed by Verstappen, with Leclerc and Perez in third and fourth respectively:

But Verstappen did have an incident in Turn 16 late in the practice, as he spun a bit and needed to make a quick recovery to get back on track:

Max finds himself pushing a bit too hard and runs deep



The Dutchman is forced into a quick pirouette to continue on #SingaporeGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/E8gR4p3fGP — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2022

These street circuits can be awfully tricky as Max discovered!



Catch up on all the highlights from our opening session in Singapore #SingaporeGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2022

If none of these scenarios are met in the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen’s celebration would be put on hold until at least the following weekend, when the Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled. However, Verstappen is all but assured of a championship by season’s end. Even if Leclerc wins the remaining races, provided Verstappen accumulates 48 points over the rest of the schedule, he will secure his second-straight F1 title.