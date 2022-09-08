Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.

Our weekly NFL expert picks are back for 2022, and the stakes this season have never been higher. The SB Nation.com team is joined this season by writers from around our network of team sites, podcast hosts and league managers to bring the broadest group of pickers we’ve ever had — and that also comes with some major consequences.

Let’s face it, picks are pretty boring. You’re here to see what we think, yell at us for our bad decisions, agree with the ones that align with yours, and then move onto the next week. Sure, as the season progresses our overall rankings will tell you who is better at evaluating upcoming matchups, but in 2022 we felt the need to add some consequences for our failures and reward beyond bragging rights for our victories.

So, in addition to getting to lord it over the rest of the SB Nation staff, our picks winner will hold a very special power over our last place expert each week. The winner will get to write a tweet that our loser MUST tweet out from their personal Twitter account. Everyone will have their own plans for how they want this to go down, but personally I’m giddy with the possibility that I (a die-hard Panthers fans) could force Jeanna Thomas (a Falcon fan through and through) to tweet out her love of the New Orleans Saints, confusing and enraging the Atlanta faithful — sorry Jeanna, love you.

We’re still deciding on an end of season reward/punishment, and we’re all ears. You’re a part of this picks process as much as we are. It will be on you to share our embarrassing tweets, signal boosting them to the moon to maximize the pain they cause each week. If you have a particularly devilish idea for what the end-of-season loser should do — we’d love to hear it in the comments.

So, let’s go NFL Week 1. Time to kick Captain Leatherface off that tee.