Bills WR Gabriel Davis is wearing Peaky Blinders cleats and they are awesome

The Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams in a few hours on NBC, but Bills WR Gabriel Davis is more than ready for the game.

Davis is sporting cleats designed for the Netflix show Peaky Blinders, a show about the crime gang under the same name in Britain in the aftermath of World War 1.

The cleats are custom made by MACHE (@mache275 on Twitter), and on the shoes are characters Tommy Shelby, Alfie Solomons and Arthur Shelby. Peaky Blinders has six seasons on Netflix and potentially a spin off show or movie, so maybe those making the decisions see Davis’ cleats and decide to start production.

The NFL has a history of players wearing custom made cleats. In Week 13 of every year, the NFL has the My Cause, My Cleats initiative, where players wear custom cleats to support a cause or initiative they choose. The NFL then auctions those cleats and raises money for the cause.

Honestly, the NFL should let players wear custom cleats every week during the game. Do you know how cool it would be to see Dragonball Z themed cleats? Odell Beckham Jr. wore $200,000 cleats in the Super Bowl that had diamonds on them!

This also brings up a different question: would the Peaky Blinders characters like NFL football? I’d think so, the group seems like a Raiders fan.

This isn’t for a specific cause, but Davis is sure to let the Rams and the rest of the NFL know: don’t f*** with the Buffalo Bills.