Watch the incredible transformation at Mercedes-Benz Stadium after the Peach Bowl

Saturday gave college football fans two thrilling playoff games. In the Fiesta Bowl, TCU outlasted Michigan to advance to the National Championship game, where they will take on Georgia, who survived a game effort from Ohio State in the Peach Bowl in the late game.

That game ended right around midnight on the East Coast and as the Bulldogs celebrated and the confetti flew, workers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium were getting ready to work.

Because the Atlanta Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals, with a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

Kelly Price, who covers Atlanta sports for Fox 5 Atlanta, shared this video early Sunday morning of the work getting underway at the stadium:

Here comes the hard work for the 1 PM #Falcons kickoff transition pic.twitter.com/SPBR3YE7UZ — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) January 1, 2023

Earlier in the week, Price spoke with Matt Cooper, the Senior Executive Chef at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, about the process of changing over from the Peach Bowl to an NFL Sunday. During their discussion, Cooper described the transformation process as “magical.”

You can see some of that magic for yourself. The Falcons posted this incredible time-lapse video of the transformation on social media Sunday morning:

This is not the first time this season the staff at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has faced such a transformation. Back in December, the Falcons hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers the afternoon after the SEC Championship Game between Georgia and LSU. But with that game kicking off in the late afternoon, as opposed to the nighttime, there were a few extra hours for the workers to use.

So as you flip through the games this afternoon, take a moment to appreciate the work that went into getting the stadium ready for another NFL Sunday.