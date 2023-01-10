NFL mock draft 2023: First round projection with order set after college football title game

The regular season has ended.

The top of the draft order has been solidified.

Lads, it’s mock draft time once again.

With the end of the regular season, half of the NFL is now turning their eyes to the draft and landmarks like the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and other draft scouting events.

This is the fourth iteration of SB Nation’s mock draft, and in this one there are more names that haven’t been on, and some that have dropped out of round one.

The draft order is compiled via Tankathon.

Post-Regular Season NFL Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position College Year Pick Team Player Position College Year 1 Chicago Bears Will Anderson EDGE Alabama Junior 2 Houston Texans Bryce Young QB Alabama Junior 3 Arizona Cardinals Jalen Carter DT Georgia Junior 4 Indianapolis Colts CJ Stroud QB Ohio State Junior 5 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech Senior 6 Detroit Lions (via LAR) Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State Junior 7 Las Vegas Raiders Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern Junior 8 Atlanta Falcons Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson Junior 9 Carolina Panthers Will Levis QB Kentucky Senior 10 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Bryan Bresee DT Clemson Junior 11 Tennessee Titans Jordan Addison WR USC Junior 12 Houston Texans (via CLE) Quentin Johnston WR TCU Junior 13 New York Jets Broderick Jones OT Georgia Sophomore (RS) 14 New England Patriots Kelee Ringo CB Georgia Sophomore (RS) 15 Green Bay Packers Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State Junior 16 Washington Commanders Noah Sewell LB Oregon Sophomore (RS) 17 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Smith CB South Carolina Junior 18 Detroit Lions Anthony Richardson QB Florida Sophomore (RS) 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon Junior 20 Seattle Seahawks Zay Flowers WR Boston College Senior 21 Jacksonville Jaguars Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame Junior 22 Miami Dolphins VACATED 23 New York Giants O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida Junior 24 Baltimore Ravens Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State Junior 25 Los Angeles Chargers Josh Downs WR North Carolina Junior 26 Dallas Cowboys Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois Junior 27 Cincinnati Bengals Clark Phillips CB Utah Sophomore (RS) 28 Minnesota Vikings BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU Junior 29 Denver Broncos (via SF) Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland Senior 30 Buffalo Bills Brian Branch S Alabama Junior 31 Kansas City Chiefs Jordan Battle S Alabama Senior 32 Philadelphia Eagles Derrick Hall EDGE Auburn Senior

Who is QB1?

This year is very similar to the 2016 NFL Draft, with Jared Goff and Carson Wentz being the top two QBs off the board, but the top players in the draft class were guys like Joey Bosa, Jalen Ramsey and DeForest Buckner. Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud are at the top of the QB class, but the top players are DL Will Anderson and Jalen Carter.

You can’t really go wrong with Young or Stroud, but Young is my first QB off the board. Despite being around 6’0 and 194 pounds, Young has exceptional accuracy and the ability to hit throws in the intermediate and short areas of the field. The standout ability of Young is his spatial awareness. You see plays like this all the time over Young’s film:

It’s easy to see all the things Bryce Young can do within structure, from diagnosing, processing, and getting through reads effectively but the out of structure plays are just as impressive.



It’s amazing that he is able to locate his WR in this situation and make that throw! pic.twitter.com/2BX3yviS63 — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) January 9, 2023

His ability to create outside of structure and improvise is the best in the draft class, and it makes up for his lack of height. While I have questions about Young’s top end arm strength and his tendency to drift back in the pocket rather than forward or outside the pocket, his ability to create out of structure and use his legs places him at the top of the QB class for me.

When you look at CJ Stroud, he’s a prototypical pocket passer, with accuracy to all three levels and a great processor pre and post snap. When everything is in line and he can get through his reads, it’s pretty to see:

Will never forget this throw by CJ Stroud to JSN



pic.twitter.com/CULBVWkkGj — Kevin (@Daboys_22) January 8, 2023

One of the biggest criticisms of Stroud was his ability to create out of structure and use his legs. Stroud is a good athlete, but often chose not to run or extend plays with his feet. He answered that question emphatically against Georgia in the CFP Semifinal however, showcasing every tool in the toolbox.

Idk if a single game has ever influenced my opinion of a player like this performance from CJ Stroud pic.twitter.com/i98AzADy4z — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) January 6, 2023

Now the question for Stroud is if he can do that consistently.

Tyree Wilson leaps up draft boards

Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson is flying up draft boards, and it’s not hard to see why. The senior defensive lineman is built like an Avenger, first of all.

It was great catching up with @TexasTechFB and former @WestRuskRaiders Tyree Wilson at Big 12 Media Days. Be sure to tune into @KETK at 6 and 10 for all the Day 2 coverage. @tyreewilson77 @FeverScoreboard pic.twitter.com/OV22g8wenl — Garrett Sanders (@CowboyTD) July 14, 2022

Second, it’s hard to find many guys at 6’6 and 270 plus pounds who can move the way he does. He’s already a very good run defender, who can explode off of blocks with raw power. He’s got heavy hands and the versatility to slide inside on passing downs, where he can take advantage of other guards.

I'm not as high on Tyree Wilson as most, but I understand the infatuation. The power he can generate when he locates his hands properly and explodes through a blocker is truly impressive. He's late out of his stance a lot as well, like on this play pic.twitter.com/WrhhBIrVuR — Daniel Harms (@InHarmsWay19) January 8, 2023

Wilson isn’t the quickest or fastest player on the defensive line, and probably won’t wow with explosion, but the power he packs in his hands is second to none. I have him going fifth overall in my mock to the Seattle Seahawks, who can use his versatility and power as a nice complement to Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe on the edge.

Welcome to the party, Brian Branch

Alabama S Brian Branch is in this latest mock draft, and I probably should’ve had him on here earlier. Branch is a versatile and disciplined defensive back from the Nick Saban school of amazing DB play, and has worn multiple hats for the Tide defense. He led all DBs in tackles for loss, and with his ability to tackle and play near the line of scrimmage makes him a need for multiple teams.

Brian Branch x Wink Martindale? pic.twitter.com/IaFITQaIc0 — Mace (@realmaceblack) December 31, 2022

Branch is also good in underneath zone coverage, making him one of the safer defenders to take in this draft. I have him going to the Buffalo Bills, where he can fill in for Taron Johnson at nickel, or provide depth at safety. Either way, he’ll make an impact sooner rather than later.

The WR1 race heats up

The top wide receiver in this draft class is going to be a fun discussion. Starting off the year it seemed like WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be the first wideout taken, but as the regular season ends, it’s a two-man race between TCU WR Quentin Johnston and USC WR Jordan Addison.

Johnston is the leader in most clubhouses, but I think I lean towards Addison right now as my first receiver. He’s not the biggest or strongest, and probably won’t run a blazing 40 yard dash, but he just knows how to get open. He’s a very nuanced route runner who can create separation with short bursts or exploiting blind spots, and has good hands as well.

USC WR Jordan Addison gets a free release on this double move. Love the way he attacks this stem by initially pressing inside to set up the CoPo. Gets the DB turned around.



Creates a ton of separation for his quarterback and they get an explosive play out of it as a result. pic.twitter.com/RzSkdywLVW — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) January 5, 2023

He missed the rest of the season due to an ankle injury that’s a very real concern, but Addison can come in and be a great WR2 or WR1. I have him headed to Tennessee, where his play style complements WR Treylon Burks very well.

Right on his heels however is TCU WR Quentin Johnston. Johnston is bigger at 6’4, and he can FLY. His ability to stretch the field and run past defenders while also being able to go up over defenders is an added bonus at that size.

MAX DUGGAN WHAT A DIME TO QUENTIN JOHNSTON



In stride on the DEEP over route pic.twitter.com/jElSEhEOLg — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 31, 2022

He’s also getting better at route running, and his fluidity when breaking down routes is an underrated part of his game. I have him going to the Houston Texans and pairing up with Bryce Young.