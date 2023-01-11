Arizona Cardinals share incredible J.J. Watt retirement video

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt took the NFL world by surprise recently, announcing that the Cardinals’ season finale would be his final NFL game. Watt went out in style, recording a pair of sacks to bring his total to 12.5 on the season, his highest single-season total since he notched 16 sacks back in 2018 with the Houston Texans.

Prior to the final episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks: In Season” featuring the Cardinals, the team shared a moment from the week prior to Watt’s final game against the San Francisco 49ers. Watt’s family, and peers, recorded an incredible retirement video honoring him on his long, Hall of Fame career. Watt’s brothers T.J. and Derek were featured, along with his parents, and the video ended with his wife Kealia, and their son Koa.

Also in the video were some of the quarterbacks that Watt hounded over his career, such as Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Dak Prescott, and Tom Brady. Brady might have put it best, telling Watt in his video message: “Man, you were a pain in my ass for a long time. It was an honor to share the field with you. Congrats on your retirement, and your Hall of Fame career.”

Watt could not hold back the tears during the emotional tribute:

See you in Canton, indeed.