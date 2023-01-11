Lamar Jackson knee injury: Latest updates on Baltimore QB’s status for NFL Playoffs vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have been without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. Now, with a Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals looming this weekend, there are fears that the QB might not be back for the third meeting between the two AFC North rivals.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jackson faces an “uphill” battle to play this weekend. The QB has tried to do some work on his injured knee, but has not “felt right” yet after suffering the injury. Jackson suffered a PCL sprain back in Week 13 against the Broncos, and has not practiced since the injury.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Tuesday, and while he did not have an update on Jackson’s status for Baltimore’s Wild Card game against Cincinnati, he told assembled reporters that the QB was in “great spirits:”

“Lamar’s been in great spirits. He’s been working super-hard. He’s out there again today. I don’t watch the workouts with the trainers. Hopefully, he’s progressing to the point where he can practice sometime soon. That’s really what we’re all hoping for, for sure. When we have something to report on that, we will. “He’s been great. He’s always in good spirits. He wants to play, there’s no doubt, that’s my feeling. You know I love Lamar. I love everything about Lamar. Always have, always will. He’s working hard, he’s in good spirits.”

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Bengals on Sunday night. Baltimore will resume practice on Wednesday, and the team will put out an injury report sometime on Wednesday. It is unclear whether Jackson, who has not practiced since the injury, will return to the practice field then.

Baltimore won two of their five games while Jackson was sidelined, with Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown starting for the Ravens. Brown started Baltimore’s Week 18 game, when Huntley was inactive. with a shoulder injury.

This post will be updated with additional information on Jackson’s status.