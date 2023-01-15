Trevor Lawrence celebrates Jacksonville’s comeback at Waffle House

Imagine, for a moment, you are Trevor Lawrence.

In your first NFL playoff game, you manage to shrug off four first-half interceptions by throwing four touchdowns — three in the second half — to help the Jacksonville Jaguars overcome a 27-7 halftime deficit. Instead of losing in your first NFL playoff game (and for the first time ever on a Saturday, dating back to high school) you spark one of the biggest comebacks in NFL playoff history, as Jacksonville beat the Los Angeles Chargers by a final score of 31-30.

What do you do after that game?

If you are Trevor Lawrence, there is only one answer.

You head to Waffle House:

Lawrence also took to social media after the game, poking fun at his first-half struggles:

At one point, Lawrence and the Jaguars trailed the Chargers by 27, but their first touchdown of the night, coming before halftime, gave Jacksonville a bit of life heading into the locker room. The Jaguars completed the comeback in the second half, with one of the critical plays of the game conjuring up memories of football in the 1940s.

After a comeback like that, it’s time for some hashbrowns.