Josh Allen shows off his playoff superpowers in back-to-back throws to Stefon Diggs, Dawson Knox

Josh Allen is a playoff offensive maestro and it it didn’t take long to remind the football world of it on the Sunday of Wild Card Weekend.

The Buffalo Bills’ star quarterback, who was brilliant in the postseason last year, flexed his playoff superpowers on the team’s second drive of the game against the visiting Miami Dolphins by breaking off back-to-back spectacular plays to give Buffalo a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter,

First, Allen tossed an absolute rocket to receiver Stefon Diggs for a 54-yard reception to the Miami six-yard line. Allen just missed Diggs on a bomb on the first play from scrimmage. He didn’t miss the second time! Check this laser out:

Stefon Diggs burnt Xavien Howard Deeep



54-yards.



Right after that? Knox scores a touchdown.pic.twitter.com/ccBF9f3TjQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2023

As a capper, Allen and tight end Dawson Knox hooked up on a pretty six-yard touchdown pass on the next play. Everything about the play was special. Allen flashed his wheels and Knox, who has touchdowns in five straight games, finished with incredible hand and foot work.

Touchdowns don’t get much prettier than this:

Buffalo’s offense is much-watch TV and the fun is just beginning this postseason.