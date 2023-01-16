Mike Gesicki said his Griddy days were over, but that was a lie

Mike Gesicki promised us his Griddy days were over.

On Sunday in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, he broke that promise.

Back in October, Gesicki’s Griddy became something of a national story. During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Gesicki dropped his debut Griddy on all of us, drawing comparisons to the Roadrunner in the process. The tight end was immediately roasted online, and apparently at home, as Gesicki admitted in the wake of his debut that he had to promise his wife that his Griddy days were over.

The promise lasted only a few weeks. Because when Gesicki scored against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6, the Gesicki Griddy returned:

What in the Adam Schefter is that?

Gesicki’s hard work, however, was not enough to impress the football world. Perhaps the harshest criticism came from former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III, who called Gesicki’s Griddy “unseasoned.”

On the shelf the Gesicki Griddy remained. Until Sunday against the Bills. Because when Gesicki scored just before halftime to cut into the Buffalo lead, the tight end could not help himself:

In fairness, this Griddy had a bit more spice to it. Still, this is now the second time Gesicki has broken a Griddy promise. But in the NFL playoffs, you pull out all the stops.

Even an unseasoned Griddy.

One thing we can be sure of, however, is that this is the last Griddy we will see from Gesicki this season, as the Dolphins lost to the Bills by a final score of 34-31.

Now we wait to see what the tight end cooks up for his Griddy over the offseason.