Max Verstappen is just like us: Frustrated over a gaming glitch

Formula 1 drivers are just like us.

They get frustrated when gaming due to glitches.

The latest example is none other than Max Verstappen, the two-time F1 Drivers’ Champion. Verstappen was competing in the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual this weekend with the #1 Team Redline, along with his teammates Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pinto. The event dealt with numerous connectivity issues, and had been stopped multiple times due to what was termed a “security breach.” With just six hours remaining in the event, #1 Team Redline was forced to retire due to connection issues, and Verstappen was not exactly pleased.

The F1 champion called the event a “clown show” as his frustrations boiled over.

“Honestly, it’s a joke. You cannot call this an event – a clownshow. That’s why it’s better to retire the car, because driving around in P15 for six hours makes no sense for everyone. Just a disgrace for all the effort we put in as a team,” said Verstappen on #1 Team Redline’s stream of the event:

An unfortunate ending to Le mans for Max and his team



After many disconnections, server errors, DDos attacks and technical issues, they decided to retire the car.



Here's what Max had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/zf6gsIY8OJ — Max Verstappen Updates (@MV_Updates) January 15, 2023

Redline’s second team, led by IndyCar racer Felix Rosenqvist, F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, Luke Bennett, and Chris Lulham, managed to secure the win. Still, that will be little solace for Verstappen.

Look, we’ve all been there, in the middle of a great run when suddenly the router fails, or the game starts glitching, and you cannot continue.

Having that happen 18 hours into a 24-hour event, however, is another level of pain.