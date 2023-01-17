The 7 hobbies Kevin Warren should pick up in the offseason

New Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren is being introduced at a press conference, and when asked about what he does outside of work, he provided this answer:

Bears CEO Kevin Warren says he’s a boring person who has no hobbies. He says his wife Greta has told him for years to take up more hobbies but recently gave up, as all he has is his family and his work. (She smiles and nods her head in the crowd.) — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 17, 2023

Now, we’re going to avoid the heavy discussions of the consequences of not having a work-life balance, and the sadness of not having a hobby. Saying all he has is family and work is DEPRESSING.

However, we here at SB Nation are here to help. SB Nation cares, if don’t nobody else care. So we’ve come up with a few hobbies Kevin Warren can do to pass the time, because if you’re thinking about the Bears all the time, that’s a terrible lifestyle.

The Way of the Blade

Studying the way of the blade and engaging in combat by sword is both a hobby and a lifestyle. The more you swing the sword, the more if becomes a part of you. You begin to think as a sword, and it could help in the day to day operations of the Chicago Bears. Plus, you know how cool it would be to show up at league meetings with a sword? Other CEOs would be intimidated because they don’t know the way of the blade.

Who knows, maybe an orangutan will show up and Kevin Warren has to defend his honor. He must be prepared at all times.

— J.P. Acosta

Professional Wrestling

Chicago is one of the biggest pro wrestling meccas in the entire world, and Kevin Warren being in Chicago could take up pro wrestling as his hobby.

No, not watching pro wrestling.

I’m talking about indy wrestling darling KEVIN WARREN.

There are a bunch of pro wrestling schools in the Chicago area, and I’m sure they’d love to bring Warren in and show him the ropes, both figuratively and literally. Do you know how cool it would be to see the Bears CEO doing deathmatch spots on Youtube? He would be the talk of all NFL meetings. Sure there’s risk of injury, but when you can become a champion, it’s entirely worth it.

— J.P. Acosta

Yoga

While the strain of being the Big 10 commissioner was large, the day-to-day strain of running an NFL franchise will be significantly different. Finding ways to center yourself, keep your body flexible from long hours at a desk, in meetings or traveling and just being able to relax for 20 minutes to an hour will be quite helpful.

Yoga is a great way to do that. Deep breathing, stretching and turning off the frontal cortex for just a little while will help keep you from aging like most POTUS do and make you better at your job. Take a little time for a little self-care, Mr. Warren.

— Jared Mueller

Reading

That’s right, you can pick up a book! If you’re into history, there are some fascinating recommendations I have for you. Susan Wise Bauer does fantastic work, and in these two books, The History of the Ancient World and The History of the Medieval World the chapters are quick, so you even if you just have a spare 30 minutes or so, you can knock out a chapter or two.

There is also the latest from historian Jon Meacham, And There Was Light, a deep dive into President Abraham Lincoln.

If you want to move into the sports world, Rome 1960 is a dive into the 1960 Olympic Summer Games, that ties in the greater global picture in a fascinating account.

So, you can set aside a little time and read! That’s fun, right?

— Mark Schofield

Pick up some Lego sets and start building

Legos have come a long way over the years. Gone are the days of a few different bricks and just letting your imagination run while. Now? If you can dream it, they have a set for it. I recently assembled the Seinfeld stage, and if you were a fan of the show, you’ll love all the hidden references.

Seinfeld not your thing? They’ve got tons of other kids out there for the older Lego builder. Kits such as the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Colosseum, and even the Titanic. I stumbled across a TikTok recently of someone putting together the massive Titanic kit, and maybe that looks like fun?

— Mark Schofield

Take up cooking

It seems that your love of productivity could be holding you back in your search for a hobby. Well, what’s more productive than making something to eat? You can start small, with a dinner kit service such as Hello Fresh or Blue Apron. No one is expecting you to become Guy Fieri overnight, but you can start small, build out a love of the kitchen, and go from there. Before you know it you will have a copy of Larousse Gastronomique in your kitchen and you’ll be shopping for a sous vide cooker.

Or, at least, that could happen. Theoretically...

— Mark Schofield

Touching Grass

Ah yes, ol’ reliable. Just go outside! Get fresh air! Feel the grass!

— J.P. Acosta