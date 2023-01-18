Slap fights are out here turning dudes into Harvey Dent

Up to this point I’ve been very much in favor of the concept of slap fighting. Then I saw what happened to Sorin Comsa at a tournament in Las Vegas over the weekend and I think I’m over it.

This guy's face swelled like crazy and he's bleeding but he's still going, can't be too healthy pic.twitter.com/jSIae09dt2 — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 16, 2023

Comsa was competing in the RXF Slap event this past weekend and during the final he was disfigured to ridiculous proportions by his opponent. With an ear stuffed with gauze, and blood streaming down his face he just kept getting slapped over, and over, and over again — until by the end of it all he looked half-human.

The most intense part of all this: HE WON THE DAMN THING!

AND HE WON THE WHOLE THING! pic.twitter.com/vE8vQAvO94 — Matysek (@Matysek88) January 16, 2023

Perhaps it’s classic conditioning, but I’m normally led to believe that the guy who is bleeding as has a face swollen to the point of looking like a pre-carved Jack-o-Lantern is probably the loser of the fight, but in the world of slap it’s more about the endurance of how much punishment you can take — not who looks the worse. It’s not like it’s a beauty pageant.

So, congrats to Comsa... I guess? You got a new belt, but came out looking like Harvey Dent.